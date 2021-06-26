Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $631,151.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $631,151.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

