Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,460 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

