Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 28.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,457 shares of company stock worth $46,210,107. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

