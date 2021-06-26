Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $164.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

