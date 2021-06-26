Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

