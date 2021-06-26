Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 86,880 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.