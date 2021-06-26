Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of HeadHunter Group worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $38.68 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

