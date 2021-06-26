Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of ArcBest worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

