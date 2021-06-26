Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of The ODP worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

