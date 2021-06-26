Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of AdvanSix worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.