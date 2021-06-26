Sei Investments Co. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.