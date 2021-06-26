Sei Investments Co. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Enviva Partners worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 845.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.