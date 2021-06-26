Sei Investments Co. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

