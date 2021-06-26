Sei Investments Co. Has $2.28 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Outset Medical worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 71.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 255,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $584,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,046,306 shares of company stock valued at $206,306,329 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.