Sei Investments Co. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $222.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $178.91 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

