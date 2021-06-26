Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $363.34 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $181.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

