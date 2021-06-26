Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

