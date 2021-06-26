Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,686 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 4,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

