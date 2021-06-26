Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,477 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $53.84 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

