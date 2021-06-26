Sei Investments Co. Purchases 78,780 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSI stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,289.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

