Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.41 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

