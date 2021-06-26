Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

