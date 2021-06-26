Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.08 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

