Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $184.70 and a 1 year high of $269.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.