Sei Investments Co. Sells 112,025 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $278,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 343.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

