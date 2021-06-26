Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,368 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.