Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,842 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 221.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

