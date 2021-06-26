Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,720 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

