Sei Investments Co. Sells 58,598 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.