Sei Investments Co. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

