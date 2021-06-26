Sei Investments Co. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $173.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

