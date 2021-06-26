Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 185,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,127,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $11.34 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

