SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

