Selfkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.80 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and $2.26 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038587 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

