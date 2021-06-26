Semux Market Capitalization Achieves $238,762.33 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $238,762.33 and approximately $28.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Semux has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007844 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004297 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

