Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $501,931.15 and approximately $24,714.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

