SF Capital (SFCP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $77,924.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SF Capital has traded up 158.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00166563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.05 or 0.99757466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

