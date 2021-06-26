SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 41,246 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,246 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

GL opened at $98.02 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,894.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

