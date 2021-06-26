SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,737 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 359.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $248.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

