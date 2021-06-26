SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,594 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,935,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,297,000 after purchasing an additional 259,346 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

