SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,846 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $264.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.20.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

