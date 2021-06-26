Shadows (DOWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $571,576.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $571,576.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

