Shard Price Tops $0.23 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Shard has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

