Sharder (SS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $111,742.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $842,201.83 and approximately $111,742.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sharder has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

