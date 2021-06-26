Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of research firms have commented on SJR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

SJR opened at $28.94 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

