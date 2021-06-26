SHIBA INU Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $559.26 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003204 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

