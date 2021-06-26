SHIELD Market Capitalization Tops $97,736.17 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $97,736.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,777.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.45 or 0.05631260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.01419325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00391582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.38 or 0.00630573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00391164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006811 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038039 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

