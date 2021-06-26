Showcase One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,483.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $618,612.58 and approximately $60,483.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00166564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,522.05 or 1.00397743 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,258 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

