Showcase Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $695,095.33 and $66,220.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00165813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00092057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,028.02 or 0.99741690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,258 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.