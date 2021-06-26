SIBCoin Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $360,706.53 and approximately $746.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.92 or 0.05629393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.01419514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00391546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00125658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.49 or 0.00631271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00390112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038088 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,250,446 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

